Major League Baseball's offseason continues to wind down, with 12 days remaining until pitchers and catchers report for duty at sites across Florida and Arizona. That doesn't mean teams are free to take the rest of the winter off, however. There are still some top free agents waiting to ink new deals, including All-Star starters Framber Valdez and Zac Gallen. With that in mind, below CBS Sports has gathered all of Thursday's most notable moves and murmurs in one convenient place.

Gallen still drawing interest from three teams

As mentioned in the introduction, right-hander Zac Gallen is one of the top remaining unsigned players. That doesn't mean he's without potential suitors. The New York Post reported on Wednesday evening that three teams in particular continue to check in: the Diamondbacks, Cubs, and Orioles. The Angels and Padres were also said to have touched base earlier this winter.

Zac Gallen ARI • SP • #23 ERA 4.83 WHIP 1.26 IP 192 BB 66 K 175 View Profile

Gallen, 30, was ranked as the 18th-best free agent in the class by CBS Sports entering the winter. Here's what we wrote at the time:

Gallen salvaged what he could with a good 11-start closing stretch, but an otherwise miserable walk year makes him feel like a strong candidate to accept the qualifying offer (if one is tendered) and try again in 2026. Otherwise? He's a candidate to sign a one-year deal elsewhere and modify his arsenal in an attempt to push back against a trend that has seen his performance slip in each of the past two years.

Gallen has amassed a 3.58 ERA (119 ERA+) and a 3.27 strikeout-to-walk ratio in more than 1,000 career innings. His contributions have been worth an estimated 20.7 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference's calculations.

Gallen declined the qualifying offer extended to him by the Diamondbacks, meaning that there are potential draft-pick ramifications for any team that signs him.