MLB The Show 25 is going to have three of the top young stars in baseball on its cover. The video game franchise announced Tuesday that Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz and Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson will grace the cover of this year's game.

All three players teased on social media they could be appearing on the cover of MLB The Show 25 on Monday.

Skenes has quickly established himself as one of the top starting pitchers in all of baseball since being selected by the Pirates with the top pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. In his first professional season, the Pirates pitcher was named to the National League All-Star Team and won the National League Rookie of the Year Award. Skenes produced an 11-3 record to go along with a 1.96 ERA, a 0.94 WHIP and 170 strikeouts in just 133 innings in 2024.

Young collector opts to auction off one-of-a-kind Paul Skenes rookie card, turns down unique Pirates offer Austin Nivison

De La Cruz has developed into one of the top infielders in the majors. The Reds star tallied a .259 batting average as well as 25 home runs, 76 RBI, 105 runs and an MLB-best 67 stolen bases in 2024.

Finally, Henderson was named the 2023 American League Rookie of the Year and also appeared in his first All-Star Game in 2024. The Orioles slugger posted a .281 batting average in addition to 37 home runs, 92 RBI and 118 runs this past season.

Skenes, De La Cruz and Henderson are three of the most exciting young players in all of baseball, so it makes sense they would all be considered for the cover. This comes after Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. appeared on the cover last year.

MLB The Show 25 will be released on March 18 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. Users can gain early access on March 14 if they purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition.