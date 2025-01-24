The Pittsburgh Pirates have been unable to push a blockbuster trade over the finish line. The 11-year-old baseball card collector who pulled a unique Paul Skenes Rookie Debut Patch card has turned down the team's offer to acquire it.

The card, which was a 1-of-1 and included the patch from Skenes' MLB debut and his autograph, was pulled in California. Once the Pirates heard about it, they made a public offer to the young fan which included season tickets for the next 30 years, watching a game with Livvy Dunne, a meet-and-greet with Skenes and more.

It was a big offer from the Pirates, but it wasn't enough to acquire the card. According to Topps, the young fan has decided to put the Skenes rookie card up for auction at Fanatics Collect as part of their March Premier collection.

The logistics of the situation were always going to be tough for the Pirates to overcome, barring a cash offer. If the fan lives in California, it would be tough to get to PNC Park often enough to make the season tickets worth it. At least the Pirates can now try to acquire the card, and Skenes' rookie debut patch, in the auction. They might just have to shell out a pretty penny.

It's easy to see why the Pirates are willing to go to great lengths to get the patch. Skenes came in as a rookie and immediately established himself as the future of the franchise. In 23 starts, Skenes posted an ERA of 1.96 with 10 strikeouts and a 1.039 WHIP.

Not only was Skenes named to the 2024 MLB All-Star game, but he also won NL Rookie of the Year. That card will only keep climbing in value as the former No. 1 overall pick continues to assert himself at the major league level.