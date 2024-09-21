With only nine days remaining in the 2024 MLB regular season, the Washington Nationals have demoted shortstop CJ Abrams to Triple-A, the team announced Saturday. Abrams was an All-Star this season, though he has struggled badly in the second half, and he rates as one of the worst defensive shortstops in the game at minus-18 outs above average. It was not the second-half performance that got him demoted, however.

"I just want it to be known it wasn't performance-based," Nationals manager Davey Martinez said about demoting Abrams (via the Washington Post). "It's an internal issue. I'm not going to give specifics."

Although the official transaction says Abrams is going to Triple-A, Martinez confirmed he will report to the team's spring training complex in West Palm Beach, Fla., and work out there. The Rochester Red Wings, Washington's Triple-A affiliate, did not qualify for the postseason, and their regular season ends Sunday. The rest of the team's minor-league affiliates have concluded their seasons. Come Monday, there will be no official minor league games for Abrams to play.

Martinez confirmed Abrams was demoted for an "internal issue," which suggests the demotion is punitive or simply a wake-up call. Abrams will lose approximately $36,000 in salary, assuming he does not return to the big leagues this season. CBS Sports' Jim Bowden shed some more light on the situation.

"We're all aware of the report, but beyond that it's an internal issue that we will keep in the family," GM Mike Rizzo said (via The Athletic).

Service time is not a consideration this late in the season. Saturday is Day 178 of the 186-day season and 172 days are needed for a full year of service time. Abrams already accrued a full year of service, so the demotion will not delay his free agency or cost him a chance at Super Two status, which would allow him to go through arbitration four times rather than the usual three. (The Super Two cutoff changes each year and won't be finalized until the season ends. Abrams may fall short, but not because of this demotion.)

That said, Abrams, who missed four games with a minor shoulder issue last week, has struggled badly in the second half.



First half Second half PA 398 204 AVG/OBP/SLG .268/.343/.489 .203/.260/.326 OPS+ 133 64 2B 21 8 3B 15 5 K% 20.1% 23.5% BB% 7.5% 4.9%

Abrams, 23, was the No. 6 pick in the 2019 draft, and he joined the Nationals in the Juan Soto trade with the San Diego Padres at the 2022 deadline. Given his strong finish to 2023 and his All-Star first half this year, it appeared Abrams was beginning to live up to the potential that made him such a highly regarded prospect. Instead, he's been demoted to the minors on Sept. 21.

The Nationals are likely to play Nasim Nuñez, a Rule 5 Draft pick from the Miami Marlins, at shortstop the rest of the season. Nuñez has been on Washington's MLB roster all year, though he's started only 13 games and has only 52 plate appearances. He is a gifted defender who needs more time to develop his bat. Nuñez will get an eight-game audition to close out the season.

At 68-86, the Nationals have already been eliminated from postseason contention. They have not had a winning record or been to the postseason since winning the 2019 World Series. Infielder Trey Lipscomb was called up to replace Abrams.