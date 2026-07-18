Orioles, RHP Kyle Bradish agree to $90M extension: Why Baltimore locked up starter to long-term deal

The Baltimore Orioles have taken care of an important piece of long-term business as they continue to hang around the postseason race. The O's have signed right-hander Kyle Bradish to a five-year contract extension, the team announced Friday. The deal is worth $90 million and covers 2027-31, reports ESPN. There are no option years.

"Keeping players of Kyle's caliber in an Orioles uniform is an important part of our long-term vision," owner David Rubenstein said in a statement. "We are grateful to Kyle for his commitment to our organization and to Baltimore. Thanks to Mike Elias and the entire baseball operations department for their dedication throughout this process."

Bradish, 30 in September, joined the Orioles as a minor leaguer in the Dylan Bundy trade with the Los Angeles Angels in Dec. 2019. He made his MLB debut in April 2022 and quickly cemented himself as a core piece of Baltimore's rotation. Tommy John surgery wiped out most of his 2024 and 2025 seasons, but Bradish returned to pitch quite well in 2026.

Kyle Bradish BAL • SP • #38 ERA 3.61 WHIP 1.35 IP 107.1 BB 50 K 106 View Profile

"We have believed strongly in Kyle since he first joined the organization as a minor leaguer in 2019," Elias said in a statement. "He has worked hard, with the support of our entire development team, to become one of the best starting pitchers in the league. He's an exemplary member of our team and our community, and we are thrilled that he and his family are here to stay."

Why the Orioles locked up Bradish now

Locking up Bradish was not an urgent matter for the Orioles. He would not have become a free agent until after the 2028 season. This extension buys out his final two years of arbitration plus three free agent years. The $90 million guarantee is the third-largest given to a pitcher who was two years away from free agency. Here's the list:

Back in March, the Orioles signed Shane Baz to a five-year extension worth $68 million. That contract covers 2026-30. Baltimore has ensured it will have its top two starters together through at least 2030. Lefty Trevor Rogers will be a free agent after the season. It could be difficult to lock him up to an extension with free agency on the horizon.

Baz, Bradish, Pete Alonso, and slugging catcher Samuel Basallo are the only O's players under contract through 2030. Franchise catcher Adley Rutschman will be a free agent after next season. Shortstop Gunnar Henderson will be a free agent after 2028. While the Orioles will surely try, it may not be possible to get Rutschman and Henderson to sign long-term deals at this point.

Baltimore entered play Saturday in fourth place in the AL East with a 47-51 record. They are only two games out of the final wild card spot, however. There are three teams ahead of them.