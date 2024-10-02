The Kansas City Royals (86-76) will look to advance to the ALDS with a win in Game 2 of their 2024 MLB Wild Card Series on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles (91-71). The Royals needed just a single RBI from star Bobby Witt to win 1-0 in Game 1, putting the Orioles on the brink of elimination from the 2024 MLB playoffs. Seth Lugo (16-9, 3.00 ERA) is set to start for Kansas City, while Zach Eflin (10-9, 3.59 ERA) is on the hill for Baltimore.

First pitch from Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore is set for 4:38 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a -156 favorite on the money line (risk $156 to win $100) in the latest Royals vs. Orioles odds via SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7.5.

Entering the 2024 MLB playoffs, it's on a 32-17 roll on top-rated run-line picks (+822) that dates back to last season.

Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Orioles vs. Royals:

Royals vs. Orioles money line: Baltimore -156, Kansas City +131

Royals vs. Orioles over/under: 7.5 runs

Royals vs. Orioles run line: Baltimore -1.5 (+143)

Why you should back the Orioles

Baltimore has to win to stay alive and Eflin has been effective down the stretch since coming over from Tampa Bay. Baltimore has won seven of his nine starts. He had a 3.00 ERA in September and a 1.40 ERA in August. Baltimore has also hit Lugo hard this year with a team batting average of .375 and an OPS of 1.175 against him.

Colton Cowser and Jordan Westburg have both hit a home run against him. Baltimore's bats were quiet in Game 1, but with nine double-digit home run hitters and two players -- Gunnar Henderson and Anthony Santander -- with an OPS over .800 for the season, the Orioles certainly have the ability to bounce back in Game 2.

Why you should back the Royals

The Royals completely shut down Baltimore in Game 1 and will be looking for more of the same on Wednesday. Four Kansas City pitchers combined for a five-hit shutout and struck out 10. Lugo comes into this matchup pitching well after recording a 2.28 ERA in September.

He also got some extra rest after the Royals only let him throw 36 pitches on Saturday after they had already locked up a postseason spot. Witt provided all the offense they needed yesterday and he's arguably the top young hitter in the league as he's coming off a regular season that included a .332 batting average, a .977 OPS, 32 home runs, 109 RBI and 31 stolen bases.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, projecting 8.3 combined runs.



