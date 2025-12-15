Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish, fresh off UCL surgery, says he isn't sure when -- or if -- he'll be back on a major-league mound.

"I'm not necessarily thinking about really pitching as I go through this rehab process right now," Darvish said Monday through translator Shingo Horie (via the San Diego Union-Tribune).

"I don't have that in my mind. I'm just trying to just rehab my arm right now. And if I get the urge to come back, if I feel that I can stand on the mound and come back, then I will go for that, but I'll just leave it there for now."

Darvish underwent surgery to repair a torn UCL and flexor tendon in his elbow this past October. The timeline given for a return to the mound is 12-15 months, which theoretically would have him ready for the 2027 season. But three sources told the Union-Tribune that Darvish is pondering retirement.

The 39-year-old went 5-5 with a 5.38 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 72 innings last season. He hasn't been able to make 30 starts in a season since 2022 and, really, he's dealt with injuries most of his career. He's also finished second in Cy Young voting twice and still has great stuff when he's healthy.

Darvish is set to make $16 million in 2026 before $15 million in each 2027 and 2028.

If there's a silver lining to any of this, it would be that should Darvish decide to retire, it would clear up some payroll for the Padres' front office. When players retire, they forfeit whatever is left on their deal.

In parts of 13 seasons stateside, Darvish has gone 115-93 with a 3.65 ERA (116 ERA+) and 2,075 career strikeouts in 1,778 innings. He's a five-time All-Star.

Without Darvish, the Padres' rotation for 2026 looks like Nick Pivetta, Joe Musgrove, Randy Vásquez, J.P. Sears and Kyle Hart.