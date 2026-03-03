Phillies outfielder Johan Rojas has tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug and faces an 80-game suspension, according to the New York Post. Rojas is appealing the suspension, but if it's held up he faces a suspension that'll cost him around a half-season of salary.

Rojas, 25, hit. 224/.280/.289 (57 OPS+) with 12 stolen bases in 172 plate appearances across 71 games last season. He had a promising start to his career, slashing .302/.342/.430 with 2.4 WAR in just 59 games in 2023, but has been disappointing since.

The expected plan entering the season for the Phillies was to have Rojas either backup or platoon with rookie Justin Crawford in center field. Adolis García is set to take over in right field while Brandon Marsh and Otto Kemp play left field. Marsh can swing over to center if need be while Edmundo Sosa can get some reps in left field. In other words, the Phillies have options to deal with the loss of Rojas.

It's also possible this suspension would open the door for someone like Bryan De La Cruz, Pedro León or Gabriel Rincones Jr. to make the Opening Day roster, too.

The Phillies have made the playoffs in four straight seasons, as well as having secured back-to-back NL East titles. They won 96 games last season, their best regular-season total since 2011.

Players suspended for PED use are ineligible for the playoffs, even if their suspension has ended by then, so Rojas will not be available if the Phillies make the postseason.

The news of Rojas' failed drug test comes as Braves DH Jurickson Profar is facing a 162-game suspension for his own failed test, his second in his career.