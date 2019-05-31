Potential future No. 1 pick Blaze Jordan reportedly reclassifies, will be eligible for 2020 draft
Jordan had previously been scheduled for the 2021 draft
Major League Baseball's 2019 first-year player draft is days away, but on Friday news surfaced that will alter the top of the 2020 draft. That's because DeSoto Central High (Mississippi) infielder Blaze Jordan will graduate early, therefore making him eligible for the 2020 draft. Jordan had originally been scheduled to be part of the 2021 class.
Here's more, courtesy of Baseball America's Carlos Collazo and Carroll Rogers Walton:
"I've been talking to my coach Tim Dulin with the Dulin (Dodgers) organization," Jordan told Baseball America. "He brought it to us, but we've been thinking about it and praying about it a lot. We just feel like it was the best decision for me and it was (in) the best interests with my coaches and my family also.
As Baseball America notes, Jordan is a teen sensation with big-time raw power and internet standing. He's currently committed to Mississippi State, though it's not clear that he'll ever step foot on campus due to his professional potential.
It's too early to know for sure, but Jordan figures to be in the running for the top overall pick. He'll spend next spring jockeying alongside countless others, including Arizona State infielder Spencer Torkelson and Georgia right-hander Emerson Hancock.
