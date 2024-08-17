This is not the World Series title defense the Texas Rangers envisioned. The Rangers lost for the 15th time in 20 games Friday (MIN 4, TEX 3) and have fallen to 56-67 on the season. They're 10 games back in the AL West and 11.5 games back of the third wild-card spot. Texas is on pace to become the first World Series champ to post a losing record the following year since the 2014 Red Sox (71-91).

The offense has been a letdown -- the Rangers rank 19th among the 30 teams in runs scored per game -- and Texas has also dealt with numerous starting pitching injuries. Some were known coming into 2024 (Jacob deGrom's and Tyler Mahle's Tommy John surgeries), others popped up throughout the season (Cody Bradford's back injury, etc.). A lot went wrong for Texas this year.

Veteran Max Scherzer is among the club's injured pitchers. He had back surgery in the offseason, a thumb issue slowed his rehab, and then he returned to make eight starts in June and July before a shoulder issue sent him to the injured list on Aug. 2. Scherzer has pitched well enough when healthy (3.89 ERA in 39 1/3 innings). He just hasn't been healthy all that much this season.

Max Scherzer TEX • SP • #31 ERA 3.89 WHIP 1.09 IP 39.1 BB 8 K 38 View Profile

Despite the injuries and turning 40 in July, Scherzer told the Dallas Morning News he intends to continue pitching in 2025. He is in the final season of the three-year, $130 million contract he signed with the Mets in Nov. 2021. New York traded Scherzer to Texas at last year's deadline and is paying all but $12.5 million of his $43.33 million salary this season.

"When I'm out there, I've been able to compete," Scherzer told the Dallas Morning News. "I look at things like my slider, which I went into the season wanting to fix, and it's been really good. I still see myself as able to compete and win."

Scherzer has accomplished basically everything a pitcher could hope to accomplish in this game. Three Cy Youngs (2013, 2016, 2017), two World Series rings (2019 Nationals, 2023 Rangers), two no-hitters, 10th on the all-time strikeout list, generational wealth, you name it. Scherzer is one of the best pitchers of this era and a slam dunk future Hall of Famer.

That said, the competitive juices are still flowing, and pitching is always in demand. A veteran like Scherzer has value beyond what he does on the field, too. He's someone a team wants around their young pitchers. As long as you don't expect a 200-inning ace, Scherzer can still help a contender. A one-year contract with the idea he is your No. 3 or 4 starter is appealing.

Scherzer threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Friday as he's working his way back from the shoulder issue. He'll throw a 40-pitch session on Sunday, and then the team will determine the next step. Barring a setback, Scherzer should return with enough time to make a few starts down the stretch and showcase himself for interested teams ahead of free agency.