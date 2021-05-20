The Tampa Bay Rays go for the series sweep when they take on the host Baltimore Orioles in a key American League East matchup on Thursday. The Rays (25-19), who are second in the division but just one game behind first-place Boston, are 12-5 this month, including Tuesday's 9-7 win over Baltimore. The Orioles (17-25), who are fifth in the AL East, have lost six of their last seven games. Baltimore has struggled of late and is 5-11 in May.

First pitch from Camden Yards in Baltimore is set for 12:35 p.m. ET. The Rays lead the all-time series 205-198, although Baltimore holds a 107-95 edge in home games. Tampa Bay is a -157 favorite on the money line in the latest Rays vs. Orioles odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is nine.

Rays vs. Orioles money line: Tampa Bay -157, Baltimore +147

Rays vs. Orioles run line: Tampa Bay -1.5

Rays vs. Orioles over-under: 9 runs

TB: The Rays are 8-0 in their last eight road games against a team with a losing record

BAL: The Over is 6-0 in the Orioles' last six games overall

Why you should back the Rays



Tampa Bay will send left-hander Rich Hill (2-1, 4.26 ERA) to the mound. In his last start, Hill allowed no runs and three hits, while walking three and striking out nine in 6 2/3 innings vs. the New York Yankees as he picked up the win. He has put together three consecutive scoreless outings, allowing six hits in 15 2/3 innings, with six walks and 17 strikeouts. For the season, Hill has walked 13, while striking out 41.

Offensively, the Rays are led by third baseman Yandy Diaz, who has a six-game hitting streak. On Wednesday, Diaz was 1-for-5 and is 10-for-24 (.417) during that six-game stretch. He has 12 multi-hit games, and is 3-for-10 against the Orioles this season. In 23 career games against Baltimore, he is batting .266 with five doubles, two homers and eight RBIs.

Why you should back the Orioles

Right-hander Dean Kremer (0-3, 5.81 ERA) will get the start for Baltimore. After posting an ERA of 8.40 in April, Kremer has compiled a 3.38 ERA over his last three starts. He is 1-4 with a 5.44 ERA in 11 starts in his two-year career. He has one career start against the Rays, pitching five innings, allowing three hits, one earned run and three walks, while striking out six for an ERA of 1.80.

Outfielder Cedric Mullins has been on a tear and had an 11-game hitting streak snapped on Wednesday, although he walked and scored. He was 12-for-42 (.286) during that stretch. For the season, Mullins is hitting .305 with six homers and 12 RBIs. He has scored 23 runs. He has 11 multi-hit games, including a 5-for-5 performance with three doubles against Boston earlier this season.

How to make Orioles vs. Rays picks

