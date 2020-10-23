The Red Sox parted ways with Alex Cora as part of the fallout of the sign-stealing scandals that not so long ago dominated the news cycle. Then they recently announced that Cora's replacement in the dugout, Ron Roenicke, would not return for the 2021 season. That means the Red Sox next season will have their third manager in as many years.

Speaking of which, they're reportedly already interviewed three candidates for the vacancy. ESPN's Enrique Rojas reports that Boston general manager Chaim Bloom recently interviewed Luis Urueta, a 39-year-old member of the Diamondbacks' coaching staff. Urueta has also managed Colombia in the World Baseball Classic and in the Dominican winter leagues. As Rojas notes, Urueta also interviewed for the Red Sox job prior to their hiring of Roenicke. Our own R.J. Anderson recently named Urueta as a potential candidate for the job this time around.

Elsewhere, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reports that the Red Sox have also interviewed Cubs third base coach Will Venable, 37, and Pirates bench coach Don Kelly, 40. Venable and Kelly each had nine-year playing careers in the majors.

Whoever gets the job will be inheriting a team that went 24-36 the abbreviated 2020 regular season and finished last in the AL East.