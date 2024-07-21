The Boston Red Sox (53-44) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (58-41) wrap up their three-game series on Sunday Night Baseball. The Dodgers started the second half of the season well, winning the first two games in the series. On Saturday, Los Angeles beat Boston 7-6 in extra innings. Kutter Crawford (6-7, 3.04 ERA) is expected to start for Boston, while James Paxton (7-2, 4.38 ERA) will be on the hill for the Dodgers.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The Dodgers are listed at -120 on the money line (risk $120 to win $100) in the latest Red Sox vs. Dodgers odds, while the over/under for total runs scored is 9.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers money line: Los Angeles -120, Boston +100

Red Sox vs. Dodgers run line: Boston +1.5 (+129)

Red Sox vs. Dodgers over/under: 9 runs

LAD: The Dodgers are 4-1 in their past five games at home

BOS: The Red Sox are 11-4 in their last 15 games on the road

Why you should back the Dodgers

Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is one of the best sluggers in the game. He has terrific plate coverage with an effortless swing that can hammer the ball out of the park with ease. The 30-year-old is fourth in the league in batting average (.315), second in home runs (29), and sixth in RBI (69) and OPS (1.033). In his last outing, Ohtani went 1-of-4 with a double and one run scored.

Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is coming off winning the 2024 Home Run Derby. Hernandez is a plus-hitter who has tremendous power and bat speed. The two-time All-Star is hitting .263 with 19 home runs and 63 RBI. Additionally, he has 20 doubles on the season. On Saturday, Hernandez has 2-of-5 with one RBI. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Red Sox

Rafael Devers is a pure hitter in the batter's box. Devers has been a superb run producer, boasting great awareness and instincts. The three-time All-Star continues to be the best bat in Boston's lineup. The 27-year-old has a team-high .291 batting average while being tied for sixth in home runs (23) and sixth in OPS (.961). On July 14 versus the Kansas City Royals, he was 2-of-3 with a double and two-run homer.

Outfielder Jarren Duran has been an effective playmaker all season long for the Red Sox. Duran plays with good range as a defender while being a consistent hitter at the plate. The 2024 All-Star is batting .289 with 11 homers and 44 RBI. He's finished with two-plus hits in four of the last five games. See which team to pick here.

