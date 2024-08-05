The Atlanta Braves on Monday placed right-handed starting pitcher Reynaldo López on the 15-day injured list with what the club describes as right forearm inflammation. The move is retroactive to Aug. 2. In a corresponding move, right-hander Bryce Elder was recalled from Triple-A and is slated to start Tuesday's series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers.

López has been sidelined since July 28, when he departed his start against the New York Mets with forearm soreness. The Braves had obviously been hoping that López would be able to avoid an IL stint, and an initial clean MRI no doubt raised those hopes. However, López's ongoing discomfort necessitated the roster move. CBS Sports' Mike Axisa recently highlighted López as a pitcher whose status bears monitoring because of a significantly increased year-over-year workload.

The 30-year-old López has been a revelation for the Braves this season. After multiple seasons in the bullpen and being generally regarded as a failed starter, López in 2024 surged on Atlanta's watch. In 19 starts, he's pitched to a 2.06 ERA and 3.18 FIP with 102 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings. For his efforts, he was named to his first All-Star team.

The loss of López is a crucial one for a Braves rotation that's dealt with injuries for much of the season. Lefty Max Fried recently returned from the IL after missing more than a month with forearm neuritis, but in his first start back he was knocked around by the Miami Marlins, who have one of the worst offenses in baseball. As well, ace Spencer Strider has been sidelined since early in the season after undergoing an internal-brace procedure to address a UCL tear. He's unlikely to pitch again in 2024.

The Braves enter Monday's off day with a record of 60-51 and in possession of the top wild-card spot in the National League. They're trying to win the National League East for the sixth straight year, but right now they trail the Philadelphia Phillies by six games in the division standings.