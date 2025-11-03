The Colorado Rockies have had discussions with reliever Adam Ottavino about becoming their next leader of baseball operations, the Boston Globe reports.

Ottavino, who turns 40 later this month, appeared in majors in 2025, albeit sparingly as he pitched in three games for the Yankees. Across his parts of 15 seasons in Major League Baseball, Ottavino has pitched to a 128 ERA+ with 46 career saves. Earlier in his career, Ottavino pitched for the Rockies from 2012 through 2018.

The Rockies, who are also in search of a new manager, have logged seven straight losing seasons, and in 2025 endured one of the worst seasons in MLB history with a record of 43-119. Along the way, they were outscored by more than 400 runs. Those depths prompted an ongoing effort to modernize the front office. In early October, general manager Bill Schmidt resigned his post after 26 years in the organization. The Rockies are now poised to hire a lead executive from outside the organization for the first time since 1999.

While Ottavino would certainly qualify as an unconventional choice and an outside voice, he would come with no meaningful front-office experience given that was an active player for part of this past season.

The Rockies recently moved on from two finalists for the job, Diamondbacks assistant general manager Amiel Sawdaye and Guardians assistant general manager Matt Forman, The Athletic reported on Monday.