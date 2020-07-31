Watch Now: MLB and MLBPA Agree on 7-Inning Double-Headers ( 1:20 )

Just over a week into the Major League Baseball season, the league continues to update different rules and COVID-19 protocols. On Friday, it was announced that the league and the MLB Players Association have agreed on a deal where teams will play seven-inning doubleheaders beginning on Aug. 1. This comes into play if games have to be made up due to weather or positive COVID-19 tests.

During Friday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson said that he believes the league is making up different rules on the fly because they weren't agreed upon in the original agreement back in March.

"The reason is that they believe that it's a way to get people out of the clubhouse faster," Samson said. "They believe it's a way to save pitching and protect pitchers. They believe this is the safest way to move forward. The reason why they're doing this is that doubleheaders were not agreed to as part of the March 26th agreement between the MLB and the players. Doubleheaders were not part of the schedule when the commissioner imposed the 60-game schedule."

In addition, it was announced earlier this week that each team will have a compliance officer and that team personnel must wear medical masks when traveling. These new rules were instituted after at least 19 members of the Miami Marlins tested positive for the coronavirus after last weekend's series with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Samson believes that the league is taking the 2020 season on a day-by-day basis and changing the protocols as they go along.