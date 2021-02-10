Prior to seasons getting underway, professional teams take a look at the makeup of their teams in an effort to see what they currently have on their roster. The teams then use statistical projections to determine how their season could pan out.

During Wednesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson explained the concept of projections from a Major League Baseball standpoint and how teams use them.

"We looked at the schedule, we put together our rotation, and we just put down our position player depth. We knew exactly what the incentives were for each player," the former Marlins executive said. "What we did is we said to ourselves: 'What kind of team do we have?' You are able to look at your team realistically with a small group of baseball people.

"We'd go through strength of schedule, who are interleague schedule is against, when and how long are the road trips, and what players are on other teams and their depth charts. We went through and estimated where we thought our team would be and what we would need. Then what we'd do is put certain players on the team and other players off."

Samson offered an example of what the exercise of adding players from other teams would look like. He gave an example of former Baltimore Orioles and Miami Marlins starting pitcher Wei-Yin Chen and said that the front office would look at the team's current rotation and what Chen would bring to the table. The front office would then be able to estimate how many wins acquiring a player like Chen would amount to and if it would be worth the money.

The exercise of using projections can determine what moves professional teams can make to improve their roster.

MLB 2021 spring training is set to start next week.