Earlier this week, Major League Baseball announced that the Negro Leagues are going recognized as major leagues, including counting records and statistics. The MLB called it a process of "correcting a longtime oversight in the game's history."

During Thursday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson weighed in on the decision and believes that it's one that should've taken place decades ago.

"Baseball is trying to make amends for decades of inaction and centuries of racism," Samson said. "Now it's all solved because the Negro Leagues are officially included? Those in the media are saying how important of a moment it is. My take is that I don't like giving credit to people for something that should've been long ago. The only reason it wasn't done is that they weren't forced to do it. Now they feel that they're forced to do it in 2020."

Now many players like Oscar Charleston, Satchel Paige, and Josh Gibson will have their stats, records and contributions to the game recognized at the major league level for their entire careers.

Samson is certainly glad that the MLB made this decision and will be including these players as major leaguers. However, he simply believes that it should've been done long ago.