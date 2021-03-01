Major League Baseball spring training is underway after games started Sunday. Spring training is a large part of shaping teams' rosters for the full season and serves as a developmental tool for many prospects.

During Monday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," former Marlins president David Samson discussed what happens at the start of spring training.

"You come into Spring Training and the clubhouse is full of people," Samson said. "Then you go into the coaches room and the first thing you do when spring training starts is that you make a schedule. The schedule has your regulars, your invited players who have a good chance to make the team, your invited players who are on the bubble, and your invited players who are only making the team if there are unforeseen injuries or performance issues that can't be ignored."

Samson adds that if a player unexpectedly hits .420, or bashes a few home runs and plays excellent defense, his performance can't be ignored and he could make the team. Samson also points out that Abraham Nunez wasn't expected to make the Marlins roster when Samson was in the team's front office, but Nunez forced their hand.

Samson also revealed that teams need to develop plans for their pitchers to "build them up." In addition, he adds that teams will use their closers early in games while the opposing team still has their better players in the game.