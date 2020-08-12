Watch Now: On The Diamond: All On The Line Wager ( 1:00 )

Many sports leagues have returned at this point in the year, but there have been a variety of approaches in plans. The NBA and WNBA have bubbles, the NHL has two hub cities and MLB has restrictions on the players -- but no bubble. While the other leagues have found great success on the health-side, with the NBA, WNBA and NHL reporting no positive COVID-19 tests, MLB has had a few bumps in the road already with team outbreaks.

Now, MLB is looking into creating a bubble site for their postseason to ensure they are played out without any problems.

David Samson sat down on his podcast "Nothing Personal with David Samson" to give his opinions on the idea.

"I think you have to," he said of the postseason bubble:

"In order for them to guarantee their postseason, we've said they've got to form a bubble. So now the question is how do you do it with a bunch of players who in the beginning said 'We're not bubbling.' Well it turns out their sort of changing their mind, because they're realizing you can't go out when we're on the road, there's no fans in the stands, we might as well get paid, and they know they get extra money if playoff games are played."

Summing up the situation for the players, Samson says, "It is in the best interest of the players, it always has been, but now they're on the program."

Samson points out that you can't do a regular season in baseball in a bubble because there are not enough facilities in one area to have all of the games played. When we get to the postseason though, the situation changes.

As we know, making a bubble happen is not as easy as just making the decision.

Samson points out that MLB is having logistics meetings and committees formed to figure out every angle of the situation. They are also figuring out what they would have to do to negotiate with the player's union.

Samson predicts California will be one spot because there are multiple MLB stadiums in the state. He adds that the weather being perfect helps as well. The midwest would also be an option, as Samson noted that -- like California -- they'll look at areas with multiple stadiums.

From there, the MLB will have to work with television networks to make sure the proper camera and crew are all setup in the stadiums they choose.

Samson believes we will be hearing a lot more about the plan as the season progresses.