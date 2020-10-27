The Los Angeles Dodgers have a chance to win the 2020 World Series with a win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 on Tuesday night. They believe their best chance of wrapping up the series includes sending Tony Gonsolin to the mound to start the game.

During Tuesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," Samson said that he believes that the Dodgers are making a mistake starting Gonsolin and that they should be throwing Walker Buehler instead.

"It is a straight 50-50 shot," Samson said. "How are you going to feel if you are the Dodgers? You will now be eight years into your run of winning divisions, you'll have lost three World Series in four years, and you'll be ringless. The Rays are batting .228 in this World Series. They simply can't hit. The risk of regret is far too great."

Samson would rather the Dodgers start Buehler because of how well the team has fared when he is on the mound.

They have been victorious in four out of five of Buehler's starts during the postseason. He has a 1.80 ERA in the playoffs and is coming off a stellar performance in Game 3 in which he surrendered just three hits and one run in six innings. Why would they rather save Buehler for a potential Game 7 when they could throw him and make sure the series ends with Game 6?

As Samson pointed out, the Rays' bats haven't exactly been up to par throughout the World Series. But instead of throwing someone that has already dominated that offense, the Dodgers are counting on their bullpen picking up Gonsolin after he works for a few innings. They may regret that if there is a game on Wednesday night.