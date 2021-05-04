The New York Mets have had their fair share of offensive struggles early on this season. Following Monday's 6-5 loss at the hands of the St. Louis Cardinals, the Mets made the decision to fire hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater.

During Tuesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," the host weighed in on the Mets' questionable decision to fire their hitting coaches just one month into the season.

"What a panic move by Steve Cohen. I think Steve Cohen called Sandy Alderson and said 'that's what we're doing.' I think the old Sandy Alderson wouldn't fire a hitting coach this early," Samson said. "He understands the rhythm of baseball and sometimes it gets you. At the end of the day, it is incredibly important to have a consistent approach with your players, so you don't lose the clubhouse. I think heads had to roll and that was the hitting coach."

As a team, the Mets are hitting just .240. To make matters worse, prized offseason acquisition Francisco Lindor is hitting just .163 and is in the midst of an 0-for-21 hitting slump.

Now the Mets did score five runs on Monday, but Samson believes that the decision to fire the hitting coaches was made prior to the game.