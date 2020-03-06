Samson: Why Sale may eventually need Tommy John surgery to fix elbow issue

On Friday, the Boston Red Sox revealed that starting pitcher Chris Sale has a flexor strain in his pitching arm. The injury will sideline Sale for 10 days before he can resume throwing in any capacity.

During Friday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson -- former Marlins team president -- offered his experience when it comes to pitchers and flexor strain injuries. Samson believes that Sale could ultimately need to have Tommy John surgery in order to be healthy again.

"In my experience, flexor strains led to Tommy John more than they didn't," Samson said. "Flexor strain is the word that you don't ever want to hear from your trainer. Because it's them saying not yet to the Tommy John, but it's an almost."

Red Sox interim manager Ron Roenicke did announce that an MRI showed "no notable damage" to Sale's elbow and after the MRI, doctors didn't recommend surgery for Sale's elbow.

When it comes to a starting pitcher of Sale's caliber, elbow injuries are certainly the last thing that an MLB franchise wants to hear. With David Price already having been dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Mookie Betts deal, the Red Sox rotation could get even thinner if Sale does need Tommy John surgery.