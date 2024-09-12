Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani took another step toward baseball's first 50-50 season Wednesday night. Two steps, really. Ohtani slugged his 47th home run of the season and stole his 48th base in the Dodgers' win over the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium (LAD 10, CHC 8). The Dodgers have 16 games remaining as Ohtani makes a run at 50-50.

Here is Ohtani's home run Wednesday night:

"We all definitely know what's going on. It's fun to watch," Dodgers catcher Will Smith said after the game (via MLB.com). "It's fun to get a chance to see it every night. I think he'll do it. I'm just trying to enjoy it as he tries to get there, but more importantly he's trying to help us win ballgames."

The 48 stolen bases are by far the most of Ohtani's career -- he had never stolen more than 26 bases in a season prior to 2024 -- and Wednesday's home run set a new career high as well, eclipsing the 46 he hit in 2021, his first MVP season with the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani has hit at least 44 home runs in three of the last four years.

Wednesday was the 12th time this season Ohtani hit a home run and stole a base in the same game, well ahead of second-place Francisco Lindor (seven times). The all-time record is 13 such games. Here's the leaderboard:

Rickey Henderson, 1986: 13 Bobby Bonds, 1973: 12 Ronald Acuña Jr., 2023: 12 Shohei Ohtani, 2024: 12 Four players tied with 11 (most recently Christian Yelich in 2019)

Ohtani joined the 40-40 club with a walk-off grand slam on Aug. 24. He reached 40-40 in 129 team games, by far the fastest in history. This is the sixth 40-40 season in history. Acuña (2023), Alfonso Soriano (2006), Alex Rodriguez (1998), Bonds (1996), and Jose Canseco (1988) have the others. Ohtani is the first player with as many as 47 homers and 48 steals in a single season.

Wednesday's game raised Ohtani's batting line to .292/.375/.617 in his first season with the Dodgers. He leads the National League in homers (47), runs (116), slugging percentage (.617), OPS (.992), total bases (353), and WAR (7.2), among other things.