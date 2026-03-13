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Team USA Baseball vs. Canada score: Live updates from World Baseball Classic quarterfinals

It's win-or-go-home time in the 2026 World Baseball Classic -- can Team USA bounce back from a stunning loss to Italy?

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The 2026 World Baseball Classic resumes Friday with a quarterfinal matchup between Team USA and Canada at Daikin Park in Houston. The WBC is single elimination now. The winner of Friday's game will advance to the semifinals to take on the winner of the Dominican Republic vs. Korea. The loser goes home. Here's how to watch.

Each team will have an MLB veteran on the mound Friday: Giants ace Logan Webb goes for USA and D-backs righty Michael Soroka gets the start for Canada. The pitch limit rises to 80 in the quarterfinals, so Webb and Soroka could pitch reasonably deep into the game. That said, it's win or go home, so the hook could be quick if either is ineffective.

The U.S. suffered a shocking defeat in its last game, losing to Italy in pool play on Tuesday. Team USA moved on thanks to Italy's subsequent win against Mexico on Wednesday, and manager Mark DeRosa said the surprising loss was a "huge wake-up call." The Americans are looking to follow in the footsteps of their hockey counterparts. Both the men's and women's USA Olympic hockey teams defeated Canada to win gold at the Milano Cortina Games last month.

Follow along below as the CBS Sports MLB crew provides live updates and analysis from USA vs. Canada.

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USA 3, Canada 0 -- End 4

Canada has hit some balls hard and does have four hits, but Logan Webb has generally been in control from the mound. He's struck out four, hasn't walk anyone and has let his defense help him out, too. He's now thrown 54 pitches. He threw 52 last Friday against Brazil. He'll surely go at least one more inning and we'll see how the pitch count looks after that. Again, the limit is 80 this round, but we aren't sure the Giants would be OK with Webb going from 52 to 80ish in back-to-back outings in the spring.

Matt Snyder
March 14, 2026, 1:22 AM
Mar. 13, 2026, 9:22 pm EDT
 
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In the other quarter final ...

The Dominican Republic took care of business against a clearly overmatched Korea. It ended with the mercy rule in the seventh inning, 10-0. Austin Wells hit a three-run homer to close down the game.

DR actually only hit one home run in this one. Junior Caminero and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doubled. Caminero and Manny Machado had two-hit games. Guerrero, Machado and Caminero had two runs scored apiece. Cristopher Sánchez worked five scoreless innings with eight strikeouts in the winning effort.

DR advances to face the winner of this game at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday night. 

Matt Snyder
March 14, 2026, 1:02 AM
Mar. 13, 2026, 9:02 pm EDT
 
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USA 3, Canada 0 -- top third

Alex Bregman sent a grounder between third and short. Canada's third baseman, Abraham Toro, made a diving stab and maybe he shouldn't have attempted the throw to first base. He did and threw it away, so two runners scored. Kyle Schwarber moves to third base with Bregman getting to second. Roman Anthony will be the batter for USA and that's it for Canada's starting pitcher Michael Soroka. Micah Ashman enters the game.

Matt Snyder
March 14, 2026, 12:56 AM
Mar. 13, 2026, 8:56 pm EDT
 
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Bases loaded for USA (1-0 USA, top third)

A Pete Crow-Armstrong single started things off but that was the only hard hit ball. Still, the bases are loaded for Alex Bregman with two outs.

Matt Snyder
March 14, 2026, 12:53 AM
Mar. 13, 2026, 8:53 pm EDT
 
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USA 1, Canada 0 -- end of 2nd inning

No real scoring threat for either team in the second. Logan Webb has thrown 32 pitches for USA while Michael Soroka has thrown 31 for Canada. Remember there's an 80-pitch limit this round, but also, for example, we aren't sure the Giants want Webb extending himself all the way up to 80. 

Matt Snyder
March 14, 2026, 12:42 AM
Mar. 13, 2026, 8:42 pm EDT
 
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USA 1, Canada 0 -- mid-first inning

USA has struck first in this one with a minor first-inning rally. Bobby Witt Jr. led off with a walk before getting to third on an Aaron Judge one-out double. Witt then scored on a Kyle Schwarber groundout. It could have been worse, as Bryce Harper flew out to the wall in dead center field for the first out, but USA has scored in the first inning here in the quarter finals. Logan Webb now takes the mound.

Matt Snyder
March 14, 2026, 12:17 AM
Mar. 13, 2026, 8:17 pm EDT
 
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USA 0, Canada 0 -- we're underway

Michael Soroka throws a strike to Bobby Witt Jr. and we're off and running in the quarter finals.

Matt Snyder
March 14, 2026, 12:09 AM
Mar. 13, 2026, 8:09 pm EDT
 
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USA was 3-1 in pool play

Oddly enough, USA has still never escaped pool play without a loss. It went 2-1 every single year there were only three games in pool play and now has gone 3-1 in each year with four games that round.

Matt Snyder
March 14, 2026, 12:02 AM
Mar. 13, 2026, 8:02 pm EDT
 
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Pitching matchup

This one should favor USA pretty heavily. Logan Webb is on the mound for Team USA and he's an ace. He'll be able to get this thing into the middle innings in all likelihood. Canada counters with Michael Soroka, who hasn't been a quality big-league starter since the 2019-20 range. 

Matt Snyder
March 14, 2026, 12:01 AM
Mar. 13, 2026, 8:01 pm EDT
 
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Team USA lineup

It's back to (mostly) normal for Team USA tonight. After resting some of the "regulars" in a questionable decision against Italy, Mark DeRosa's starting nine looks similar to how it did against Mexico on Monday. Two changes: 1. Cal Raleigh, who has not quite looked like his 60-homer self so far, has moved down to seventh in the order. 2. Pete Crow-Armstrong is starting in center field after clubbing two homers against Italy.

 
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Korea/Dominican Republic

The winner of Korea vs. the Dominican Republic will face the winner of this USA-Canada bout. That Korea-DR game is just about to get underway in Miami. Hyun-jin Ryu takes the mound for Korea while Cristopher Sánchez is the starting pitcher for DR. The game is airing on FS2, for those who have that.

Matt Snyder
March 13, 2026, 10:32 PM
Mar. 13, 2026, 6:32 pm EDT
 
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World Baseball Classic bracket picks

Baseball's version of March Madness has arrived. Who needs to wait until Selection Sunday to fill out a bracket? Our experts are making their picks for the eight-team WBC knockout stage. Who will win it all? The Americans are not the most common winner pick.

WBC bracket predictions: Experts make picks for baseball's version of March Madness
Mike Axisa
WBC bracket predictions: Experts make picks for baseball's version of March Madness
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