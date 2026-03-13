Team USA Baseball vs. Canada score: Live updates from World Baseball Classic quarterfinals

The 2026 World Baseball Classic resumes Friday with a quarterfinal matchup between Team USA and Canada at Daikin Park in Houston. The WBC is single elimination now. The winner of Friday's game will advance to the semifinals to take on the winner of the Dominican Republic vs. Korea. The loser goes home. Here's how to watch.



Each team will have an MLB veteran on the mound Friday: Giants ace Logan Webb goes for USA and D-backs righty Michael Soroka gets the start for Canada. The pitch limit rises to 80 in the quarterfinals, so Webb and Soroka could pitch reasonably deep into the game. That said, it's win or go home, so the hook could be quick if either is ineffective.

The U.S. suffered a shocking defeat in its last game, losing to Italy in pool play on Tuesday. Team USA moved on thanks to Italy's subsequent win against Mexico on Wednesday, and manager Mark DeRosa said the surprising loss was a "huge wake-up call." The Americans are looking to follow in the footsteps of their hockey counterparts. Both the men's and women's USA Olympic hockey teams defeated Canada to win gold at the Milano Cortina Games last month.

Follow along below as the CBS Sports MLB crew provides live updates and analysis from USA vs. Canada.