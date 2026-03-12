Team USA is moving on in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. It was more nerve-wracking than expected, but the Americans are through to the semifinals thanks to Italy's win over Mexico on Wednesday night. Team USA lost to Italy on Tuesday and had to sweat out Wednesday's result. A narrow Mexico win would've sent the Americans packing. Instead, they're moving on and will face northern neighbor Canada in the quarterfinals on Friday in Houston (8 p.m. ET, Fox/fubo).

Team USA and Canada are joined by Italy, Puerto Rico, Japan, Korea, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic in the knockout stage. The quarterfinals will be held Friday and Saturday, the semifinals will be Sunday and Monday and the 2026 World Baseball Classic championship game is set for Tuesday. The semis and title game will be held at Marlins Park in Miami.

Team USA finished in second place in Pool B, going 3-1 in group play. The U.S. easily beat Brazil and Great Britain before a close win over Mexico. The Americans then shockingly lost to Italy on Tuesday and set up a scenario where their quarterfinal fate was out of their hands. Italy, though, finished off a perfect round of pool play by beating Mexico to earn first place in Pool B. Italy's win over Mexico prevented the knockout spots from being determined by the complicated WBC tiebreaker rules.

Italy will go up against Puerto Rico in the quarterfinals. Puerto Rico finished in second place in Pool A after losing to Canada on Tuesday. The Canadians went 3-1 in pool play, and they had a 1.50 team ERA in four games. D-backs right Michael Soroka started Canada's opener against Colombia and would be in line to pitch again Friday against Team USA. Logan Webb is scheduled to get the ball for the Americans.

Wednesday's final game, Venezuela vs. the Dominican Republic, will determine the first-place team in Pool D. Venezuela and the Dominican Republic are both undefeated so far at the 2026 WBC. The winner of Wednesday's game will face Korea in the quarterfinals. The loser will have to go up against Shohei Ohtani and Japan, who went unbeaten in pool play.

World Baseball Classic knockout stage schedule

Quarterfinals

Friday, March 13

Dominican Republic/Venezuela vs. Korea, 6:30 p.m. ET, FS2

United States vs. Canada, 8 p.m. ET, Fox

Saturday, March 14

Italy vs. Puerto Rico, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Japan vs. Dominican Republic/Venezuela, 9 p.m. ET, Fox

Semifinals

Sunday, March 15

TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. ET, FS1

Monday, March 16

TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. ET, FS1

Championship game

Tuesday, March 17

TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. ET, FS1

FanDuel still considers Team USA to be the favorite to win the WBC (+130 odds). The Dominican Republic is second (+290), ahead of Japan (+420) and Venezuela (+500)

Japan took down the United States in the 2023 title game, with Ohtani famously striking out then-Angels teammate Mike Trout for the final out. Will the bracket provide a rematch? Or will the star-studded Dominican lineup or another team make a run at the trophy this year? We'll find out in the coming days.