The Braves are moving Freddie Freeman back to first base

Things tend to end on a whimper, not a bang. The latest evidence of that phenomena is the Atlanta Braves' defensive experimentation with Freddie Freeman.

Freeman shifted from first base to third upon his return from the disabled list last month to keep the hot-hitting Matt Adams in the lineup. Some 16 games later, Freeman is transferring back to the cold corner, with Adams sliding to left field in place of the injured Matt Kemp:

Snit confirmed Freeman will be at first base on a daily basis moving forward. Adams will frequently be used in left field — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) August 1, 2017

Defensive metrics are notoriously unreliable, especially in small samples. Still, it's amusing, if not particularly informative, to note that Freeman's numbers at third base were respectable. Baseball-Reference.com keeps two metrics that are prorated to roughly a full season's worth playing time -- one lists Freeman as a -4 defender, the other as an 18-run defender.

Adams, by the way, has cooled off. He's hitting .239/.280/.413 since the All-Star Game. The Braves have been OK with Kemp's poor defense provided he hit. The same is likely true of Adams.