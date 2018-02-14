The Jonah Keri Podcast: David Samson
Jonah Keri talks to former Marlins president David Samson
In this episode: Jonah Keri goes fishing with David Samson on the many details surrounding the demise of the Expos; many more details surrounding the operation of the Marlins; the controversial three-way franchise swap of 2002; pressuring local governments into forking over hundreds of millions of dollars for a new stadium; the motivation behind running seven marathons in seven days on seven continents; what Antarctica feels like in January; David's life tip, and much more.
