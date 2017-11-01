The Jonah Keri Podcast: Joe Davis
Jonah Keri talks to L.A. with Dodgers play-by-play man Joe Davis
In this episode: Jonah Keri loves L.A. with Dodgers play-by-play man Joe Davis about an epic 2017 World Series; replacing the legend Vin Scully, finding the right emotions to call a game; The Clayton Kershaw Narrative; how it's possible none of this would have happened if not for the intervention of Taco Bell; and Joe's Life Tip.
