The Jonah Keri Podcast: Joe Davis

Jonah Keri talks to L.A. with Dodgers play-by-play man Joe Davis

jonah-keri-podcast-11-1-17.jpg

In this episode: Jonah Keri loves L.A. with Dodgers play-by-play man Joe Davis about an epic 2017 World Series; replacing the legend Vin Scully, finding the right emotions to call a game; The Clayton Kershaw Narrative; how it's possible none of this would have happened if not for the intervention of Taco Bell; and Joe's Life Tip.   

Follow @JonahKeri on Twitter! 
Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Jonah Keri writes about baseball and numerous other topics for CBS Sports. He also hosts The Jonah Keri Podcast, which you should subscribe to on iTunes. Previously, he served as Lead Baseball Writer for... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories