The Jonah Keri Podcast: Stephen Bronfman

Jonah Keri sits down with Montreal businessman Stephen Bronfman

In this episode: Jonah Keri digs into the batter's box with Montreal businessman Stephen Bronfman on his plan to bring baseball back; a recent study assessing the viability of a new franchise in Montreal; the debate over public financing of stadiums; what the Rays' struggle to finalize a stadium deal could mean for Montreal; how Major League Baseball evaluates expansion and relocation candidates; what's changed in the 14 years since the Expos failed and left town; and much more.

