The Jonah Keri Podcast: Stephen Bronfman
Jonah Keri sits down with Montreal businessman Stephen Bronfman
In this episode: Jonah Keri digs into the batter's box with Montreal businessman Stephen Bronfman on his plan to bring baseball back; a recent study assessing the viability of a new franchise in Montreal; the debate over public financing of stadiums; what the Rays' struggle to finalize a stadium deal could mean for Montreal; how Major League Baseball evaluates expansion and relocation candidates; what's changed in the 14 years since the Expos failed and left town; and much more.
Follow @JonahKeri on Twitter!
Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mets' Van Wagenen feeling confident
The Mets, thanks to an active offseason, appear confident going into 2019
-
Brantley, Astros agree to two-year deal
Brantley hops right into left field as Marwin Gonzalez departs via free agency
-
Tulowitzki a high-reward free agent
The market for Tulo's services is looking like a crowded one
-
MLB Free Agent Tracker
Here's how you can keep tabs on the top 50 free agents on the market
-
Report: Angels agree to deal with Harvey
Harvey will try to revive his career in the American League
-
Yanks add Beltran to front office
The move might help the Yanks' pursuit of Manny Machado