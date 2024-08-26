Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Báez will undergo season-ending surgery on his right hip, manager A.J. Hinch announced Monday (via the Detroit Free Press). Báez has not played since Aug. 22 with what the Tigers initially called lumbar spine and hip inflammation. He has been on the injured list since Aug. 23.

"Somewhat related, at least the initial diagnosis is that they're related," Hinch said about the spine and hip injuries when Báez was placed on the injured list (via the Detroit Free Press). "... I feel for him. We've talked about it time and time again, and it just hasn't been good for him."

The hip surgery ends the worst season of Báez's career and the third season of his disastrous six-year, $120 million contract. Báez, 31, hit .184/.221/.294 with only six home runs in 80 games this year. He's slashed .221/.262/.347 in three seasons with Detroit. His glove has made him a 1.7 WAR player despite that batting line, though Báez's defense is slipping too.

The injury allows the Tigers to play prospect Trey Sweeney, who came over from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Jack Flaherty trade at the deadline, every day at shortstop. Sweeney made his MLB debut on Aug. 16 and is 4 for 19 (.211) with a home run in six games. He hit .267/.345/.450 with 15 home runs in 107 Triple-A games before being called up.

Báez has three years and $73 million remaining on his contract and, unless he bounces back in a big way with a healthy hip, there's no room for him on the infield. Sweeney is a former first-round pick and figures to get a long look at shortstop. Colt Keith and Jace Jung are building blocks at second and third base, respectively.

If the Tigers release Báez before next Opening Day -- to be clear, there is no indication they are ready to do that -- the $73 million will be the most a team has ever paid to make a player go away, topping the $63 million the Los Angeles Angels paid Josh Hamilton as part of his trade back to the Texas Rangers in April 2015.

Detroit enters play Monday with a 65-66 record. They are in danger of posting their eighth straight losing season. The Tigers have not been to the postseason since 2014.