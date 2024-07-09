Major League Baseball announced the reserves for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game on Sunday. For the first time in his career, Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert was selected as one of the American League representatives in next week's game, which will take place in Texas.

Once Gilbert found out the good news from manager Scott Servais, he decided to give his parents a call and inform them of the major accomplishment.

Gilbert began the call by asking what his parents were doing on Sunday afternoon.

"Just swimming in the backyard," Gilbert's mother replied. "Dad's having a little strawberry daiquiri over there … I gotta keep my eye on him."

"I was just calling to see what you guys are doing next week," Gilbert said. " … if you guys aren't busy, I know you just came to see me, but I'm going to Texas next week for the All-Star Game, and I wanted to see if you guys wanted to meet me out there."

Once Gilbert informed his parents of the incredible news, jubilation could be heard on the other end of the call.

"Yes, of course we would love to!" Gilbert's mother added while clearly fighting back tears. "Logan. that is so awesome. You are going to make me cry. That is so cool. One of your dreams come true!"

Gilbert has compiled a 5-5 record to go along with a team-best 2.91 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings this season. The right-hander is currently Seattle's lone representative for the Midsummer Classic, which will be played on July 16.