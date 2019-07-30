WATCH: Marlins score two runs on a bunt thanks to errors by the Diamondbacks
Bad day to be a Diamondbacks fan
A sacrifice bunt does not usually get a runner to third base, never mind bring two runs, but that is exactly what happened on Monday for the Miami Marlins.
In a series of unfortunate events for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Marlins pitcher Caleb Smith wound up on third base after a bunt, and two runs were able to score. Take a look:
Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly threw wide to first base, allowing Smith to advance to second and a runner to score. The comedy of errors was not over yet, when first baseman Christian Walker sailed a throw to second allowing another run to score, and Smith to take off for third. Harold Ramirez and Curtis Granderson each scored a run thanks to the errors.
Fans, at least Marlins fans, loved how it played out, and people were seen giving a standing ovation in the stands.
Marlins fans took to social media as well to discuss the hilarity of the play.
The Marlins dominance over the Diamondbacks did not stop there, and Miami beat Arizona 11-6. The Marlins now sit at 41-63, still in in last place in the National League East, and the Diamondbacks are in third place in the NL West with a 53-54 record.
