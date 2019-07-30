WATCH: Marlins score two runs on a bunt thanks to errors by the Diamondbacks

A sacrifice bunt does not usually get a runner to third base, never mind bring two runs, but that is exactly what happened on Monday for the Miami Marlins.

In a series of unfortunate events for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Marlins pitcher Caleb Smith wound up on third base after a bunt, and two runs were able to score. Take a look:

Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly threw wide to first base, allowing Smith to advance to second and a runner to score. The comedy of errors was not over yet, when first baseman Christian Walker sailed a throw to second allowing another run to score, and Smith to take off for third. Harold Ramirez and Curtis Granderson each scored a run thanks to the errors.

Fans, at least Marlins fans, loved how it played out, and people were seen giving a standing ovation in the stands.

Marlins fans took to social media as well to discuss the hilarity of the play.

This is fun. Very fun — 25 Days Til Hurricanes Season (@miamiguydylan) July 29, 2019

I saw that , the house went wild. Woke the dog and the cat. Not sure where he went. That was great ⚾️ — Steven E. Rash (@rash_steven) July 29, 2019

The Marlins dominance over the Diamondbacks did not stop there, and Miami beat Arizona 11-6. The Marlins now sit at 41-63, still in in last place in the National League East, and the Diamondbacks are in third place in the NL West with a 53-54 record.