Miami Marlins infielder Xavier Edwards hit for the cycle in his team's 6-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

The 24-year-old rookie got his bid started early with a first-inning home run – the first home run of his MLB career in his 184th game played. That homer was followed by a walk in the third and then a double. After that, Edwards leveraged his plus speed to complete the feat. In the seventh, he tripled to the gap in right-center. Edwards came up again in the ninth against Brewers closer Devin Williams in need of a single for the cycle. He got it in hustle fashion:

Edwards' cycle is the second in Marlins franchise history. The first was Luis Arraez, now with the Padres, on April 11, 2023. Edwards is the new owner of the third cycle of the 2024 season, following up fellow rookie Wyatt Langford of the Rangers on June 30 and Yordan Alvarez of the Astros on July 21.

Edwards was recalled early this month to take over at shortstop after veteran Tim Anderson was cut loose. After Sunday's exploits at the plate, Edwards is now slashing .393/.470/.512 in 25 games this season. He no doubt will be a fixture at short the rest of the way and, after the trade of Jazz Chisholm Jr. to the Yankees, at the top of the Miami lineup.