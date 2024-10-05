There's nothing like an MLB hype video. With the divisional series of the playoffs kicking off Saturday, the league has released a series of commercials advertising its biggest stars under the bright lights of the postseason.

Let's start with this one, starring Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge with an excellent tag line:

How about this playoff hype video featuring all eight remaining teams in the Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres? Yes please.

Also circulating are videos featuring a star player from every team, such as this one about Bryce Harper, narrated by former Phillies World Series champion and NL MVP Ryan Howard.

Others featured are the Yankees' Judge, the Dodgers' Ohtani, the Guardians' Emmanuel Clase, the Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., the Padres' Jackson Merrill, the Tigers' Tarik Skubal and the Mets' Francisco Lindor.

The divisional series of the playoffs -- our final eight teams -- begins Saturday with four games. Get excited!