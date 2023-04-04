In spring training, San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado became the first player ever hit with a pitch timer violation. Now, he's also the first player to ever be ejected for arguing a pitch timer violation.

Machado was ejected from Tuesday afternoon's game with the Arizona Diamondbacks (GameTracker) after being rung up on an automatic strike three for a pitch timer violation. Home plate umpire Ron Kulpa let Machado say his piece, but when Machado continued to argue, he was tossed. Here's the video:

The new pitch timer is set at 15 seconds with the bases empty and 20 seconds with runners on base, and the hitter must be in the box and alert to the pitcher at the eight-second mark. Machado was not, hence the automatic strike penalty. In this case, the automatic strike was strike three and ended the inning.

Umpires wear a device that deliver a signal at the eight-second mark and when the pitch timer expires, so he doesn't have to keep his eye on the pitcher and hitter and clock. Machado had one foot in the box and was adjusting his batting gloves when the device apparently told Kulpa the timer was down to eight seconds, thus the violation.

It's clear Machado was not in the box and alert to the pitcher at the eight-second mark. Perhaps he believed he had called and been awarded time? Batters get one time out per plate appearance now, so they must be judicious with it. A 3-2 count against Zac Gallen would seem like a good time to take a breather. Otherwise I'm not sure what Machado would be arguing.

In the early days of the season, teams are averaging 0.80 pitch timer violations per game. It was nearly 1.50 violations per game the first week of spring training, so players are adjusting and things have improved.