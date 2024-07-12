The 2024 Major League Baseball Draft will kick off on Sunday evening. This is just the second year that the first-round order has been determined by a draft lottery and the Cleveland Guardians won it this time. They only had a 2% chance of winning and they ended up hitting it and getting the first overall pick. This will be the first time in the history of the franchise that they have had the first pick.

Here's how you can watch the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft.

2024 MLB Draft details, where to watch

Location: Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas

Date: Sunday, July 14 | Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network, ESPN

Stream: fubo (try for free)

The first two rounds will take place on Sunday with rounds 3-10 continuing on Monday, July 15, and rounds 11-20 finishing up on Tuesday, July 16, the day of the All-Star Game. The second and third days will start at noon ET.

2024 MLB Draft first-round order

The first-round draft order is as follows:

1. Guardians

2. Reds

3. Rockies

4. Athletics

5. White Sox

6. Royals

7. Cardinals

8. Angels

9. Pirates

10. Nationals

11. Tigers

12. Red Sox

13. Giants

14. Cubs

15. Mariners

16. Marlins

17. Brewers

18. Rays

19. Mets

20. Blue Jays

21. Twins

22. Orioles

23. Dodgers

24. Braves

25. Padres

26. Yankees

27. Phillies

28. Astros

29. Diamondbacks

30. Rangers

Some of the top prospects in this year's draft are infielder JJ Wetherholt from the University of West Virginia, 3B/OF Charlie Condon of Georgia, second baseman Travis Bazzana of Oregon State, right-handed pitcher Chase Burns of Wake Forest and two-way superstar Jac Caglianone of Florida. The top high school player is likely to be shortstop Bryce Rainer of Westlake High School in California.

Paul Skenes, who was the No. 1 overall pick in last year's MLB Draft, was recently tabbed as the NL starting pitcher for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.