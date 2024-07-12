The 2024 Major League Baseball Draft will kick off on Sunday evening. This is just the second year that the first-round order has been determined by a draft lottery and the Cleveland Guardians won it this time. They only had a 2% chance of winning and they ended up hitting it and getting the first overall pick. This will be the first time in the history of the franchise that they have had the first pick.
Here's how you can watch the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft.
2024 MLB Draft details, where to watch
Location: Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas
Date: Sunday, July 14 | Time: 5 p.m. ET
TV: MLB Network, ESPN
Stream: fubo (try for free)
The first two rounds will take place on Sunday with rounds 3-10 continuing on Monday, July 15, and rounds 11-20 finishing up on Tuesday, July 16, the day of the All-Star Game. The second and third days will start at noon ET.
2024 MLB Draft first-round order
The first-round draft order is as follows:
1. Guardians
2. Reds
3. Rockies
4. Athletics
5. White Sox
6. Royals
7. Cardinals
8. Angels
9. Pirates
10. Nationals
11. Tigers
12. Red Sox
13. Giants
14. Cubs
15. Mariners
16. Marlins
17. Brewers
18. Rays
19. Mets
20. Blue Jays
21. Twins
22. Orioles
23. Dodgers
24. Braves
25. Padres
26. Yankees
27. Phillies
28. Astros
29. Diamondbacks
30. Rangers
Some of the top prospects in this year's draft are infielder JJ Wetherholt from the University of West Virginia, 3B/OF Charlie Condon of Georgia, second baseman Travis Bazzana of Oregon State, right-handed pitcher Chase Burns of Wake Forest and two-way superstar Jac Caglianone of Florida. The top high school player is likely to be shortstop Bryce Rainer of Westlake High School in California.
Paul Skenes, who was the No. 1 overall pick in last year's MLB Draft, was recently tabbed as the NL starting pitcher for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.