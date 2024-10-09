The New York Mets are on the verge of advancing to the NLCS for the first time since 2015. The Mets have a 2-1 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in their best-of-five NLDS matchup. The Phillies, who have reached the NLCS in back-to-back seasons are facing elimination in Wednesday's Game 4. Here are live updates from Game 4.

It's the first-ever postseason matchup of the NL East rivals. The Mets came out victorious after a wild eighth-inning comeback that saw them score five runs after being shut out by Zack Wheeler until then. In Game 2, the teams traded home runs before Nick Castellanos secured a walk-off win for the Phillies to tie the series. Lefty Sean Manaea was brilliant and the Mets got plenty of timely hits in their Game 3 win at home.

Check out the complete 2024 MLB playoff schedule. Below is the NLDS schedule for Phillies-Mets:



Date Start time/result TV Game 1 Sat., Oct. 5 Mets 6, Phillies 2 Fox, Fubo (Try for free) Game 2 Sun., Oct. 6 Phillies 7, Mets 6 FS1, Fubo (Try for free) Game 3 Tues., Oct. 8 Mets 7, Phillies 2 FS1, Fubo (Try for free) Game 4 Weds., Oct. 9 5:08 p.m. ET FS1, Fubo (Try for free)

Game 5 (if necessary) Fri., Oct. 11 4:08 p.m. ET FS1, Fubo (Try for free)



Where to watch Game 4



Date: Wednesday, Oct. 9 | Time: 5:08 p.m. ET

Location: Citi Field (New York)

TV channel/live stream: FS1, Fubo (Try for free)

Probable pitchers: LHP Jose Quintana vs. LHP Ranger Suárez

Odds: PHI -115, NYM -105 | O/U: 7.5

The Phillies won the season series, 7-6, outscoring the Mets 69-59.

Here's what you need to know about each team in the NLDS:

NLDS storylines

Phillies: They ended the season with the second-best record in baseball at 95-67, their best regular season since 2011. It was driven by a monster first half, though, as the Phillies were 33-33 after the All-Star break and went 10-11 in their last 21 games. They do have the personnel necessary to flip the proverbial switch, though, as they have four All-Star-caliber starting pitchers, a loaded offense and strong bullpen.

Mets: The 2024 Mets just won't quit. For seemingly a week, the club has been up against the wall and every time they've found a way to win. Though the Mets finished six games behind the Phillies in the East, remember that they had the best record in baseball once the calendar turned to June. They've gone 65-40 in the regular season and 2-1 in the playoffs since the start of that month. At this point, the offense has a swagger about it and they can never be counted out.