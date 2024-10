The Dodgers have taken Game 1 of the World Series on a walk-off grand slam by the injured Freddie Freeman.

The Yankees and the Dodgers traded zeroes through four innings before Los Angeles broke through in the bottom of the fifth when Kiké Hernández tripled and Will Smith drove him in with a sacrifice fly.

Giancarlo Stanton struck in the top of the sixth, launching a two-run blast off Jack Flaherty.

That score would hold for a few more innings until the bottom of the eighth, when Shohei Ohtani recorded his first World Series hit, smoking a double off the wall then advancing to third on a bobbled catch on the infield. Mookie Betts drove him in with a deep sacrifice fly to center to tie the game. The Yankees struck back in extra innings and scored one, but Freeman called game in the bottom of the 10th with a grand slam.

MLB teams that go up 1-0 in a best-of-seven series go on to win said series 64.4% of the time.

CBS Sports will have more on Game 1 shortly.