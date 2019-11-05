Yankees interview David Cone for pitching coach vacancy, report says
Cone spent six years pitching in the Bronx
The New York Yankees have interviewed retired pitcher and current YES Network analyst David Cone for the club's vacant pitching job, according to YES Network's Jack Curry. New York fired Larry Rothschild at the end of October. Rothschild, 65, had been the Yankees pitching coach since 2011.
Cone met with Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, manager Aaron Boone and other members of the club's baseball operations department for several hours last week, Curry added.
Cone, 56, officially retired from baseball in 2003 after 17 MLB seasons. He won five World Series championships, four of them with the Yankees, and took home the AL Cy Young Award in 1994. The five-time All-Star pitched for the Yankees from 1995-2000 during which he threw the 23rd perfect game in MLB history, and just the third in franchise history, in 1999 against the Montreal Expos.
Cone is known for being self-taught and well-versed in baseball's advanced analytics, especially those that pertain to pitching. During YES Network broadcasts, he will often refer to, and explain advanced statistics.
The Yankees have also reportedly interviewed University of Michigan pitching coach Chris Fetter as well as Arkansas pitching coach Matt Hobbs.
