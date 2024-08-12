New York Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been one of the most impactful pickups at the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

Yet, earlier this year, The Athletic conducted a player poll on who where "the most overrated" players in all of baseball. Chisholm ended up receiving 12 of the 59 votes (20.3%) in the poll, the most in the league and twice as many votes as Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon received.

As he thrives in his new home, Chisholm isn't too worried about such a label while playing for his new team.

"What was it, like 11 players? I definitely knew who they were talking to, too," the former Miami Marlins star told Fox Sports. "It wasn't hard to find out who the players were. I didn't really care. Who cares what somebody else has to say about me? If he really voted that I'm overrated, that means you got something in your psyche, brother.

"Like me, I'm not going out and voting who's an overrated player because I don't even know who an overrated player is. I don't look at people that hard. I only look at people who are good, I'm sorry. So you call me overrated, I gotta be good. That's how I look at it."

Chisholm certainly doesn't fit the mold of a player that is "overrated" based on the level of production he's enjoyed since arriving in New York. Entering Monday, Chisholm is one of five players in the league that has smashed 20 home runs and stole 25 bases, joining the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Jose Ramirez, Elly De La Cruz and Bobby Witt Jr.

Chisholm has hit safely in each of his last five games, including a pair of multi-hit performance against the Texas Rangers over the weekend.