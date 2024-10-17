The Cleveland Guardians will look to get back into the series when they take on the New York Yankees in a pivotal American League Championship Series Game 3 matchup on Thursday. New York took a commanding 2-0 series lead with a 6-3 win on Tuesday. The Yankees (94-68), winners of the AL East and the league's top seed, are seeking to reach the World Series for the first time since 2009. The second-seeded Guardians (92-69), champions of the AL Central, are looking to make their first World Series appearance since 2016.

First pitch from Progressive Field in Cleveland is set for 5:08 p.m. ET. New York is a -119 favorite on the money line (risk $119 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Guardians odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7.5. Before making any Guardians vs. Yankees picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Yankees vs. Guardians money line: New York -119, Cleveland -101

Yankees vs. Guardians over/under: 7.5 runs

Yankees vs. Guardians run line: New York -1.5 (+150)

NYY: The Yankees have covered the run line in 50 of their last 83 road games (+19.10 units)

CLE: The Guardians have hit the game total under in 46 of their last 75 games (+19.40 units)

Why you should back the Yankees

New York is expected to send right-hander Clarke Schmidt (5-5, 2.85 ERA) to the mound. In 85.1 innings during the regular season, Schmidt allowed 71 hits, 27 earned runs and 30 walks, while striking out 93. He received a no-decision in the 3-2 ALDS Game 3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Oct. 9. In that game, he pitched 4.2 innings, allowing four hits, two earned runs and one walk, while striking out four.

Second baseman Gleyber Torres is coming off a productive Game 2 performance, going 3-for-5 with two runs scored. He is batting .292 in the postseason and .444 in the series. In the decisive 3-1 ALDS Game 4 win at Kansas City last week, he was 2-for-5 with a double and one RBI. In 154 games during the regular season, Torres hit .257 with 26 doubles, 15 homers, 63 RBI and 80 runs scored.

Why you should back the Guardians

Cleveland's pitching is the fifth-best in MLB during the postseason with a 3.30 ERA with 29 walks and 74 strikeouts and a 1.33 WHIP. In 60 innings, the Guardians have allowed 51 hits, 22 earned runs and five homers. Cleveland is 2-1 at home with a 2.00 ERA with 12 walks and 39 strikeouts and a 1.19 WHIP.

Helping power the Guardians offense is first baseman Josh Naylor. He was 2-for-4 with an RBI in the Game 2 loss to the Yankees. He has had some past success against New York. In 22 games, he has four doubles, three homers and 14 RBI. In 152 regular-season games in 2024, Naylor batted .243 with 27 doubles, 31 homers and 108 RBI.

