The New York Yankees meet the Detroit Tigers in the third and deciding game of their series in the 2024 MLB Little League Classic on Sunday evening. Following New York's 3-0 win on Friday, Detroit answered with a 4-0 victory on Saturday. The Yankees (73-51), first in the American League East, have dominated AL Central foes this season, going 20-4 against them. The Tigers (60-64), fourth in the AL Central, are 10-9 against AL East opponents.

First pitch from Journey Bank Ballpark in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Detroit is a -123 favorite on the money line (risk $123 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Tigers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7.5. Before making any Tigers vs. Yankees picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Yankees vs. Tigers money line: New York +103, Detroit -123

Yankees vs. Tigers over/under: 7.5 runs

Yankees vs. Tigers run line: Detroit -1.5 (+169)

NYY: The Yankees have covered the run line in 39 of their last 64 away games (+16.25 units)

DET: The Tigers have hit the game total over in 58 of their last 106 games (+8.70 units)

Why you should back the Tigers

Detroit is expected to send left-hander Tarik Skubal (14-4, 2.53 ERA) to the mound. In 24 starts this season, he has allowed 109 hits, 42 earned runs, and 29 walks with 180 strikeouts in 149.1 innings. The fifth-year veteran has won six of his last seven decisions, including two in a row. In a 15-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, he pitched six innings, allowing three hits, one earned run, and one walk, while striking out nine.

Helping power the Tigers to the win on Saturday was infielder Colt Keith. The 23-year-old was 2-for-4 with an RBI. It was his fourth multi-hit game in the past seven. In 112 games this season, he is batting .251 with 11 doubles, three triples, 11 homers, and 44 RBI. He has played well in night games this year with four doubles, three triples, and seven homers in 61 games. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Yankees

Right-hander Marcus Stroman (8-6, 4.01 ERA) will get the start for New York. In 23 starts this season, he has allowed 118 hits, 54 earned runs, and 52 walks with 87 strikeouts in 121.1 innings. He was solid in his last outing, an 8-7 win over the Texas Rangers on Aug. 11. In that game, he pitched five innings, allowing just one earned run on four hits with three walks and one strikeout. This will be his second outing against Detroit this season. In a 2-1 win on May 3, he received a no-decision, going 5.1 innings and allowing three hits and one earned run with five walks and three strikeouts.

Superstar Aaron Judge has been on a tear of late. He has a six-game hitting streak, including four multi-hit performances, including a 3-for-3 effort with a homer and two runs scored in the win over Texas on Aug. 11. He doubled in four at-bats in Saturday's loss. In 122 games this season, he is hitting .332 with 29 doubles, one triple, 44 homers, and 111 RBI. See which team to pick here.

