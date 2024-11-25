Veteran left-handed starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi has agreed to terms with the Angels on a three-year, $63 million free-agent contract, reports the New York Post.

Kickuchi, 33, is coming off a 2024 season in which he logged a 4.05 ERA (99 ERA+) and a 3.46 FIP in 32 combined starts for the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros, who acquired him from the Jays in advance of last season's trade deadline. Across 175 2/3 combined innings, Kikuchi recorded 206 strikeouts against 44 unintentional walks. His time in Houston was nothing short of spectacular, throwing a 2.70 ERA in 10 starts.

Earlier in the offseason, CBS Sports ranked Kikuchi as the No. 20 available free agent in the current class. Here's part of our write-up:

The Astros were widely panned at the trade deadline when they surrendered some of their best prospects (a relative description) for Kikuchi. It wasn't a matter of talent so much as a question of execution. Kikuchi has long been appraised as having a phenomenal arsenal; he's just seldom performed like it. Yet he delivered for the Astros, posting a 147 ERA+ and a 5.43 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 10 starts. Kikuchi's improvements stemmed from some startingly obvious tweaks: he reduced his fastball and curve usage and instead spammed his slider more than 37% of the time. Logic dictates teams are unlikely to put greater weight in 10 starts than the preceding 144. Still, it only takes one True Believer for Kikuchi to land a richer than expected deal.

For his career, Kikuchi has a 91 OPS+ across parts of six MLB seasons. The adjustments and ensuing results Kikuchi experienced with Houston, however, raise his profile moving forward more than his ordinary career numbers would suggest.

The Angels have been the busiest team thus far this winter (though that's a low bar), already adding Jorge Soler, Travis d'Arnaud, Kyle Hendricks and Kevin Newman. Coming off a franchise-worst 99 games in 2024, there's nowhere to go but up for Arte Moreno's crew, but the offseason moves on top of a young core including Logan O'Hoppe and Zach Neto could just put the Angels in a spot to contend. And hey, remember Mike Trout?