UFC is kicking off its 2025 pay-per-view calendar with a bang. UFC 311 features two title fights and a stacked main card.

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan headline UFC 311 in Inglewood, California on Saturday. Makhachev and Tsarukyan previously met in a 2019 Fight of the Night that served as Tsarukyan's short-notice UFC debut. It was a competitive showcase for two young athletes who would later become elite lightweights.

A quality main card further elevates the terrific main event. UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili fights top contender Umar Nurmagomdov, and former light heavyweight champions Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka collide. Ranked lightweights Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano, and Kevin Holland vs. Reiner de Ridder round out the five-fight main card.

UFC 312 and UFC 313 are slated for Feb. 8 and March 8, respectively. While UFC 313 is currently without a main event, UFC 312 is headlined by a middleweight title rematch between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland. UFC women's strawweight champ Zhang Weili will defend her title against Tatiana Suarez on the same card.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule

EventDateMain eventWeight classLocationTV
UFC 311
Jan. 18
Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2
Lightweight title
Inglewood, California
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night Feb. 1
Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine ImavovMiddleweightsRiyadh, Saudi Arabia
ESPN+
UFC 312
Feb. 8
Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2
Middleweight title
Sydney
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night Feb. 15
Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory RodriguesMiddleweightsLas Vegas
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night Feb. 22
Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong
TBA Seattle
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night March 1
Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape
TBA Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 313
March 8
TBA TBA Las Vegas
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night March 15
TBA TBA Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night March 22
TBA TBA London
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night March 29
TBA TBA Mexico City
ESPN+