UFC is kicking off its 2025 pay-per-view calendar with a bang. UFC 311 features two title fights and a stacked main card.

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan headline UFC 311 in Inglewood, California on Saturday. Makhachev and Tsarukyan previously met in a 2019 Fight of the Night that served as Tsarukyan's short-notice UFC debut. It was a competitive showcase for two young athletes who would later become elite lightweights.

A quality main card further elevates the terrific main event. UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili fights top contender Umar Nurmagomdov, and former light heavyweight champions Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka collide. Ranked lightweights Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano, and Kevin Holland vs. Reiner de Ridder round out the five-fight main card.

UFC 312 and UFC 313 are slated for Feb. 8 and March 8, respectively. While UFC 313 is currently without a main event, UFC 312 is headlined by a middleweight title rematch between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland. UFC women's strawweight champ Zhang Weili will defend her title against Tatiana Suarez on the same card.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule