UFC 311 will continue as planned despite the wildfires wreaking havoc on the greater Los Angeles area. UFC CEO assured that Saturday's pay-per-view will remain at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

There were concerns about UFC 311's status after a series of wildfires broke out in the L.A. metropolitan area on Jan. 7. Before Wednesday, reports only indicated that UFC officials were monitoring the situation and had some contingency plans in place to take the event to Las Vegas. White confirmed the show would go on as planned.

"No, there's no chance we move," White told "The Jim Rome Show" on Wednesday. "We'll be there on Saturday. 100%"

White told Rome he was in L.A. the day the wildfires started.

"What's crazy is I was there the night the fires started," White said. "I was actually out there for meetings. That was the first night and it felt really crazy. For people who aren't in L.A., you're used to seeing there are fires in Southern California.

"This was a whole different vibe and feeling and it's only gotten worse. I think this [UFC event] is definitely going to be a boost for the people who live there."

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev rematches top contender Arman Tsarukyan in the main event of UFC 311. Bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov serves as the co-main event.