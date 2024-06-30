UFC 303 results, highlights: Alex Pereira delivers brutal headkick knockout to Jiri Prochazka, retains title

After losing to Alex Pereira in their bout for the vacant light heavyweight championship at UFC 295, many felt Jiri Prochazka had been the victim of a quick stoppage. No such complaints will exist after the pair remained in the main event of Saturday's UFC 303 card from Las Vegas. Pereira again scored a second round TKO, though this time left no doubt as to the validity of the stoppage.

Pereira took the center of the Octagon to open the fight, throwing heavy kicks while Prochazka bounced and looked for openings to strike. A steady stream of Pereira leg kicks looked to take the bounce out of Prochazka's step.

Importantly for Prochazka, he successfully ate the first and second of Pereira's patented left hooks that landed clean without crumbling. Having done so allowed Prochazka to close distance, secure a body lock and present Pereira with at least the threat of a takedown.

History nearly repeated itself in the final second of the first round, with a Pereira left hook landing and dropping Prochazka directly to the canvas. Prochazka raised his legs, seemingly getting ready to attempt to claim guard should Pereira follow him to the canvas, but referee Herb Dean jumped in as the horn had sounded to end the round.

Things didn't improve for Prochazka as the second round got underway. A Pereira head kick landed moments after the round began, dropping Prochazka to the canvas. A flurry of follow up shots were all it took to bring the fight to a close as Dean jumped in to halt the bout.

Prochazka attempted to return to his feet after the stoppage but could not stand under his own power.

"It was great. I've been saying all week that I'd come out here and be victorious. I didn't know how I was going to win but I knew I would leave the Octagon happy.

"I think [moving to heavyweight is] in my future. I said that the last time I was here. There didn't seem to be too much interest from the organization but I'm here."



The biggest news to happen on Saturday, though, came in the co-main event where Diego Lopes was scheduled to face Brian Ortega. Unfortunately, Ortega suffered an illness and was forced to withdraw from the fight. Cue Dan Ige, who resides in Las Vegas and was training for a scheduled fight on July 20. Ige got the call just a few hours before the fight was set to go and was cleared by the athletic commission to make the fight with Lopes official. Lopes managed to take a unanimous decision over Ige, but it was just the final band aid on a card that saw more than six configurations to the main and co-main events in the last two weeks alone.

UFC 303 card, results