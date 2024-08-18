UFC 305 live results -- Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya: Updates, highlights, fight card, start time

UFC 305 goes down on Saturday from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. In the main event, Dricus du Plessis makes the first defense of his middleweight championship against bitter rival and two-time former champ Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya last fought at UFC 293 in September 2023, losing the middleweight championship in a stunning upset by Sean Strickland. Adesanya's opponent at that event was supposed to be du Plessis in the culmination of an ugly feud that has even seen arguments over who is a "real African," but du Plessis was not ready to accept the fight so soon after knocking out Robert Whittaker.

After Strickland won the belt, du Plessis got his shot at the title and won a split decision. Now, the roles are reversed as du Plessis and Adesanya finally share the Octagon.

In addition to the main event, other fan favorites will be in action, including Steve Erceg, Dan Hooker and Tai Tuivasa.

The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV following preliminary bouts at 8 ET.

UFC 305 card, results