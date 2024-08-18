UFC 305 live results -- Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya: Updates, highlights, fight card, start time
The promotion is back in Australia on Saturday with a middleweight title fight atop the marquee
UFC 305 goes down on Saturday from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. In the main event, Dricus du Plessis makes the first defense of his middleweight championship against bitter rival and two-time former champ Israel Adesanya.
Adesanya last fought at UFC 293 in September 2023, losing the middleweight championship in a stunning upset by Sean Strickland. Adesanya's opponent at that event was supposed to be du Plessis in the culmination of an ugly feud that has even seen arguments over who is a "real African," but du Plessis was not ready to accept the fight so soon after knocking out Robert Whittaker.
After Strickland won the belt, du Plessis got his shot at the title and won a split decision. Now, the roles are reversed as du Plessis and Adesanya finally share the Octagon.
In addition to the main event, other fan favorites will be in action, including Steve Erceg, Dan Hooker and Tai Tuivasa.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on Saturday bringing you all the results and highlights from the UFC 305 below. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV following preliminary bouts at 8 ET.
UFC 305 card, results
- Dricus du Plessis (c) vs. Israel Adesanya, middleweight title
- Steve Erceg vs. Kai Kara-France, flyweights
- Mateusz Gamrot vs. Dan Hooker, lightweights
- Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Tai Tuivasa, heavyweights
- Carlos Prates vs. Li Jingliang, welterweights
- Junior Tafa vs. Valter Walker, heavyweights
- Josh Culibao vs. Ricardo Ramos, featherweights
- Casey O'Neill def. Luana Santos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
- Jack Jenkins def. Herbert Burns via third-round TKO (calf kicks)
- Tom Nolan def. Alex Reyes via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Song Kenan def. Ricky Glenn via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-26)
- Jesus Aguilar def. Stewart Nicoll via first-round submission (guillotine choke)
Featherweights are up next with Joshua Culibao vs. Ricardo Ramos. Culibao is a slight favorite at -130. Both fighters enter the bout on two-fight losing skids.
Casey O'Neill gets back on the winning track with a dominant unanimous decision win over Luana Santos. Santos was never really in the fight and it made for a pretty easy night of work for O'Neill as another Aussie picks up the win in Perth.
Casey O'Neill vs. Luana Santos is the next fight up. It's a women's flyweight bout. O'Neill is clinging to the No. 15 spot in the rankings after back-to-back losses while Santos has won five straight, including three in the UFC, and looking to grab her own spot in the rankings.
Jack Jenkins stops Herbert Burns with strikes in the third round to pick up a win in front of his Australian countrymen. That gets him back on the winning track after suffering his first UFC loss his last time out.
Tom Nolan picked up the unanimous decision win over Alex Reyes in an at-times ugly fight. We now move along to the UFC 305 prelims. Jack Jenkins vs. Herbert Burns in a featherweight fight is the next fight up.
Welcome to CBS Sports' live coverage of UFC 305. The final early prelim bout of the evening is up next as Tom Nolan and Alex Reyes clash in a lightweight battle.
