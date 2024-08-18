UFC 305 results, highlights: Dricus du Plessis scores late submission of Israel Adesanya to retain title

After a lengthy rivalry, the UFC 305 main event between UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and two-time former champion Israel Adesanya did not disappoint. After near-constant back-and-forth action between the two, du Plessis scored a rear-naked choke in the fourth round to retain his title.

Both men had success at various points throughout the fight, with Adesanya being especially effective with punches and kicks to the body. It was a see-saw battle where whoever was on the front foot had the other on the defensive.

For much of the fight it appeared Adesanya had recaptured his effective style that left du Plessis trying to catch up in the striking game while also negating takedowns from the champion.

That all shifted in the fourth round. As Adesanya appeared as though he might be pulling away with the fight, du Plessis charged forward and landed a right hand. More right hands followed along the cage before du Plessis dragged Adesanya to the floor and quickly locked in a rear-naked choke to force the tap.

The finish came at the 3:38 mark of Round 4. It was du Plessis' first title defense since winning the title from Sean Strickland, the man who ended Adesanya's second title reign, at UFC 297 in January.

The oft-ugly rivalry between South African du Plessis and the Nigerian-born Adesanya, who fights out of his adopted home of New Zealand, had taken some ugly turns over the past year, including du Plessis claiming to be the "real African" in the feud. The two appeared to bury the hatchet after the fight.

"For me, to share this Octagon with a legend -- not potentially but a guaranteed Hall of Famer -- this man has done so much for this sport," du Plessis said. "I'm sorry I disrespected, no matter what happened tonight, the fight would have been won by an African. Believe me, I do not want to be kicked by that man again."

Adesanya gave du Plessis respect but blamed the loss on his own mistakes.

"To be honest, as tough as I already knew it was, he was going to be tough to crack and put away," Adesanya said. "I was able to resist his takedowns but I made a stupid mistake. ... Again, I didn't do what I wanted to do tonight and I'm disappointed in myself. This was the best I've ever felt and the best I've ever looked but I ran into the better fighter tonight."

Adesanya also put any thought of retirement after the loss to bed after the fight, saying, "I'm not f---ing leaving. I'm not f---ing leaving."

UFC 305 card, results