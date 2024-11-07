If Michael Chandler can match his own expectations, he'll string together a legendary run in the next 12 months. Chandler is preparing for a rematch with Charles Oliveira at UFC 309, a fight he hopes will launch him to Islam Makhachev, Conor McGregor and Max Holloway next year.

Chandler is eager to make up lost time after a drawn-out fight with McGregor was canceled. The one-time UFC title challenger and three-time Bellator champion has not fought in 24 months in hopes of meeting his rival coach on "The Ultimate Fighter" season 31. Once McGregor pulled out of their fight at UFC 303 on June 29, Chandler redirected his focus to the UFC lightweight championship.

"The title is the No. 1 goal, but there is unfinished business," Chandler told CBS Sports ahead of his co-main event slot on Nov. 16 inside New York City's Madison Square Garden. "Chandler vs. McGregor from 'TUF 31.' That chapter needs to close at some point. Conor wants that fight. He's talked about it openly in public interviews. Obviously, I want that fight."

Chandler's immediate focus is avenging his 2021 knockout loss to Oliveira, a vacant UFC lightweight title fight in Chandler's second UFC appearance. But Chandler has had plenty of time to map out his strategy for 2025. Chandler believes a win over Oliveira, ranked No. 3 in the UFC's official lightweight rankings, positions him to challenge the winner of Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan, particularly if Makhachev retains his title. Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan is rumored for UFC 311 on Jan. 18, but that timeline puts Chandler's championship and activity goals in conflict.

"You must also remember that Islam is probably fighting in late January," Chandler said. "He's going into Ramadan in February and all of March. He won't be able to go into a training camp until April. He won't be able to fight until June or July. I'm not trying to wait until June or July."

Check out the full interview with Michael Chandler below.

Many people have lost patience in anticipating McGregor's return from a three-plus-year hiatus. Chandler knows those frustrations all too well. But if the timing works out, Chandler is interested in sandwiching a Makhachev fight between McGregor and ceremonial BMF champion Max Holloway, the latter of whom recently announced a full-time move to lightweight.

"Conor could sneak in there. We could see Chandler vs. Oliveira, Chandler vs. McGregor, Chandler vs. Makhachev and Chandler vs. Holloway," Chandler said. "The craziest four-fight run in a 12-month period that anyone has ever seen."